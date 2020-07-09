Digger driver dies in accident in Mazarron, Murcia

A digger driver has died in a work accident in Mazarron, Murcia, this evening.

THE Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls around 7.14pm reporting an incident in the Collado Los Peleles area.

They said the 60-year-old driver of a backhoe loader (or digger) was unconscious after falling. He had suffered head injuries and was not breathing.

Guardia Civil patrols and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) were despatched.

And the Occupational Safety and Health Institute was informed of the incident.

Health workers could only confirm the man’s death.