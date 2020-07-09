Calpe takes a trip to the city

POSTERS are promoting Calpe in Madrid, Murcia, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y Leon.

“The moment is now. The destination, Calpe” the adverts declare in the five autonomous regions which traditionally send domestic tourism to the town each summer.

-- Advertisement --



The posters, which include images of the Peñon de Ifach, the Arenal-Bol beach and the Salinas salt beds, are also present in the principal metro and mainline railway stations in Madrid and Valencia.

The campaign commenced in June and will continue throughout the summer, at the precise moment when potential visitors are deciding where to take their holidays.

“There is always a tendency for last-minute bookings,” Calpe town hall explained.