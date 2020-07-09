Breaking News: Britain’s High Streets Claim Another Victim

High street chemists Boots have announced they are going to cut 4,000 jobs.

ANOTHER long-established high street name is under threat from the effects of the coronavirus crisis, Boots the Chemist, the health and beauty retailer who has pharmacy chains in the United Kingdom, is the latest casualty to announce staff lay-offs due to the Covid pandemic.

Exact details of store closures are yet to be released, Boots also have stores in Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, and Thailand, it is not yet known if any of these locations will be affected. More to follow later as details emerge.

