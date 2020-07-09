Bow crane collapse: Union bosses call for ‘urgent’ investigation

The mayor of Tower Hamlets said lessons must be learned after a crane collapsed in east London and killed one woman and injured four others, union bosses have called for an ‘urgent’ investigation into the incident.

Dozens of people have now been evacuated from their homes after a 20-metre crane fell on a site where flats were being constructed, and crashed into two terraced houses in Compton Close, Bow, on Wednesday afternoon, it is understood the crane was still in the process of being erected when it collapsed.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said around 40 people were asked to leave their homes, but added that as people returned from work the number of residents affected could have increased. “We have more construction in my part of London than just about anywhere else in the country, and it’s important that we get on top of it of course, and learn any lessons, see were there any errors,” he said.

“A lot of people will be worried by this and I guess there’s a question of public assurance as well.”

One woman died, she was found on the first floor of one of the houses and died at the scene, and four people were injured when the crane collapsed on to the houses and a block of flats which were being built in London. Two people were taken to the hospital for head injuries. The 20m (65ft) crane crashed on to the development and two terrace houses in Compton Close, Bow, before 14.40 BST.

A police blockade remains in place and an inquiry into the incident is already underway.