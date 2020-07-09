Almuñecar to hold concert from worldwide singing and dancing star

THE singer and dancer from Granada, Míriam Sae, arrives this Saturday, July 11, to the ‘El Majuelo’ park in Almuñecar with her show ‘Colores de fusión.’ It will be from 10pm in the auditorium and held in conjunction with the Department of Culture of Almuñecar and TwinClick Comunicación, as part of the summer cultural programme.

‘Colores de fusión,’ which will fill Almuñecar with magic, is a project that seeks to highlight the concern of those young people who do not cease to merge styles and musical rhythms looking for an attractive alternative within the musical world that makes them shine with their own light.

The 20-year-old, Sae, was just three when she first took the stage, her natural habitat since then. Currently, she continues to train musically with the great concert pianist and pedagogue Teresina Jordá, daughter of Pepita Cervera, teaching piano and voice classes in Madrid.

Along with her mother, also a singer, Sara Sae, she has shared great stages with internationally renowned artists such as Estrella Morente, Alfredo Arrebola, Suhail Serghini, Elena Simionov, Pedro Enríquez, Soleá and José Enrique Morente or Yuri Wong. Her most outstanding performances appear in major festivals in countries such as Spain, Morocco, Mexico and Italy.