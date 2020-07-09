150 emergency personnel tackle two forest blazes in Costa Blanca’s Murcia

Up to 150 emergency personnel were involved in tackling two separate forest fires, one of them inaccessible by land, in the Cerro Gordo area of Caravaca de la Cruz in Murcia Region this afternoon.

112 Region of Murcia received more than 100 calls alerting them to “a large column of smoke” in the area from 2.10pm.

Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia were despatched along with environmental officers, forest brigade helicopter and brigade, Rapid Intervention Unit, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers.

Two amphibious planes were also requested from the Ministry while the air resources coordination plane of the General Directorate for Citizen Security and Emergencies was later replaced by an Albacete coordination plane.

In total, nine aerial resources were pulled in to extinguish the flames.

All access to the area was cut off while emergency services contained the fires.