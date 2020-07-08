Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints at Retirement after AC Milan Victory

The 38-year-old striker hinted at retirement after AC Milan’s comeback win against Juventus last night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he could retire at the end of the season, the Swedish forward spoke after Milan’s comeback win over Serie A leaders Juventus on Tuesday night and hinted that he would make an announcement soon.

Ibrahimovic joined Milan in January as a free agent after his contract at LA Galaxy expired, and has been impressive since returning to Italy. He has found the net six times from 13 games across all competitions, with two of those coming in his last two league games.

The Match

Milan scored three goals in six second-half minutes as they came from behind to stun Juventus, winning 4-2 at San Siro to deny the Serie A leaders the chance to move 10 points clear at the top.

After a goalless first half, Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in quick succession early in the second period, giving Juve a 2-0 lead. But the game changed when Milan were awarded a 62nd-minute penalty after a VAR check deemed Leonardo Bonucci guilty of a handball. Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted from the spot, then turned provider for Franck Kessié to equalise four minutes later.

Moments after the restart, Rafael Leão raced on to a loose ball after Ante Rebic was brought down, before firing low inside Wojciech Szczesny’s near post to put Milan ahead. Rebic added a fourth 10 minutes from time with a fierce finish from 10 yards to complete a famous comeback and lift Milan into fifth place.