Water, water, everywhere after a rainy winter and spring aided by lockdown fill Costa Blanca reservoirs

ALICANTE province’s Beniarres, Amadorio and Guadalest reservoirs are practically full-to-overflowing.

Late March and all of April were rainier than usual and had been preceded by torrential Isolated High Altitude Depressions (DANAs) followed by Storm Alicante which hit the coast in late January.

-- Advertisement --



Added to this, consumption plummeted during much of the Covid-19 State of Alarm when bars, restaurants, hotels, tourist apartments and second residences were closed and empty.

In consequence, levels at the reservoirs that serve the Marina Baja, part of inland El Comtat and the Gandia area of La Safor are high enough to guarantee water not only during the summer but the remainder of this year and, if rainfall follows its normal pattern, 2021 as well.

According to the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), responsible for the northern Costa Blanca’s reservoirs and waterways, Beniarres is at 94 per cent capacity with 25.6 cubic hectometres, Villajoyosa’s Amadorio dam is 80 per cent full with 12.6 cubic hectometres and Guadalest on 79 per cent has reserves of 10.2 cubic hectometres.