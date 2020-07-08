WATCH: Permanent tribute to frontline workers unveiled

A PERMANENT tribute to health professionals and other essential service workers on the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic now stands in the centre of Almeria.

📹 El presidente @JuanMa_Moreno inaugura en #Almería la primera de las esculturas de homenaje que #Andalucía dedica a los profesionales sanitarios y al resto de personas que luchan contra la pandemia #COVIDー19. ✅ pic.twitter.com/QwS1pAsrZR — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) July 8, 2020

Junta de Andalucia president Juanma Moreno and city Mayor Ramón Fernandez-Pacheco unveiled the sculpture of clapping hands in the Oliveros district earlier on Wednesday.

The regional government president described the work as the “everlasting symbol” of the millions of people who applauded health and key sector workers every night at eight during the lockdown.

“With a simple, very Spanish, gesture, we recognised and supported the enormous effort of essential professionals”, Moreno commented.

Based on a clay work by sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga, the sculpture is made from from Macael marble.

Artisans from the Macael region are creating identical works to honour frontline workers for each of the Andalucia provincial capitals.