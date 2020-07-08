WATCH: Permanent tribute to frontline workers unveiled

SYMBOL: The sculpture represents the millions who applauded health and essential service workers during lockdown CREDIT: Juanma Moreno Twitter @JuanMa_Moreno

A PERMANENT tribute to health professionals and other essential service workers on the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic now stands in the centre of Almeria.

Junta de Andalucia president Juanma Moreno and city Mayor Ramón Fernandez-Pacheco unveiled the sculpture of clapping hands in the Oliveros district earlier on Wednesday.


The regional government president described the work as the “everlasting symbol” of the millions of people who applauded health and key sector workers every night at eight during the lockdown.

“With a simple, very Spanish, gesture, we recognised and supported the enormous effort of essential professionals”, Moreno commented.


Based on a clay work by sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga, the sculpture is made from from Macael marble.

Artisans from the Macael region are creating identical works to honour frontline workers for each of the Andalucia provincial capitals.




