Under arrest for violent Roquetas robbery

GUARDIA Civil have arrested a 35-year old suspected robber who barged his way into a property in Roquetas de Mar and seriously injured the two occupants who were at home at the time.

The victims, two middle-aged men, reported that the assailant set upon them the minute one of them opened the front door to him.

The attacker managed to snatch both of the men’s wallets and a mobile phone.

He then set about hitting them in the face and stomach, causing such serious injuries the pair needed treatment in the Poniente hospital emergencies department. Afterwards he ran off.

The Guardia Civil said that that thanks to information gleaned from interviews with possible witnesses and provided by the victims’, investigators identified the suspect. The victims confirmed the identification from a photo recognition.

This led to the arrest within 48 hours of the assault and theft.