This is The Second Region in Spain to Enforce the Use of Masks at ALL Times

Since Cataluña announced that masks should be mandatory at all times, there has been a second Spanish province to follow suit, and now two areas have added an extra layer of security when it comes to the use of masks. The general rule for all regions in Spain is that masks must be worn when and if social distancing cannot be adhered to.

Now in Cataluña and Euskadi masks must be worn at all times despite social distancing measures. In Cataluña this measure will be enforced in all areas of the province starting from July 9, however, in the Basque Country, this will only be necessary in the town of Ordizia, in Gipuzkoa, as they have recently suffered from an outbreak of the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The Health Minister of the Basque Government, Nekane Murga, has signed an order which establishes that this stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will only be applied in Ordizia, not in nearby towns, as there has not been any “significant transmission” noted so far in these areas.

Furthermore, Iñigo Urkullu has suggested that any hospitality industries such as restaurants or bars must not exceed 50% of their capacity inside the premises. On outdoor terraces, a distance of one and a half meters between both tables and peoples must be guaranteed, with a maximum occupancy of ten customers per table.