Storm-damaged Cala Moraig reopens in Benitachell but by appointment only beachgoers must make prior reservations

BENITACHELL’S Cala Moraig beach, which has a capacity of 400 people, has reopened.

Repairs have been going on there until now to repair the damage that Storm Gloria brought to this part of the coast, and particularly the Marina Alta, last January.

-- Advertisement --



Once the summer season finishes on Sunday August 30, coastal authority Costas will resume work on September 1.

In order to visit Cala Moraig it is necessary to make a prior reservation using the pioneering AparcarE app, Benitachell town hall announced.

Although the app is still being tried out, it should soon be fully operational within a week, municipal sources revealed.

Visitors are required to park above the cove and walk down to the beach.

Only emergency vehicles may use the road down to the cove and barriers, manned by a security guard, have been installed to prevent private cars from going any further.

Access to Cala dels Testos and Cala Llebeig is also controlled and, owing to the number of accidents involving visitors unfamiliar with the terrain each year, minors are barred and visitors must have adequate footwear.