Spot the Odd One Out on Costa del Sol Seafront

BATHERS on Santa Ana Beach in Benalmadena were surprised and delighted when they suddenly spotted a very healthy-looking Flamingo taking a paddle!

It seemed totally unphased by the number of people on the beach and must have been looking for nearby Flamingo Beach although where it came from is something of a mystery.

This is just another example of the way that wildlife along the Costa del Sol seemed to lose some of its fear of mankind during the lockdown as there was so little human activity for so long.

Wild Boar which can be very dangerous, especially if protecting their young, are being seen in more and more urban areas from Benahavis to Fuengirola and the latest report was of a family with three young at Triana Parking on Artola Beach in Marbella.

Three young boar

Credit: Facebook

There were sightings of deer on a beach in Estepona, Iberian Ibex on the road from Ronda and even the once threatened Iberian Lynx are multiplying in the wilds of Andalucia.

Whilst it is encouraging to see the appearance of wild life, it must be hoped that they will not become too trusting of humans but remain free and wild.