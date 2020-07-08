Sports and pool facilities in Velez-Malaga get €500,000 boost

VELEZ-MALAGA has invested half a million euros in the last year improving sports facilities in the town.

Councillor for Sports and Youth, J. Hipólito Gómez, explained that “in the commitment to continuously improve services, pools and sports facilities in the municipality, over €530,000 has been spent in the last 12 months.”

In addition, 1,143 places on training courses aimed at young people to help improve access to the labour market will also be offered.

Gómez added: “In the last year have reached 23,000 municipal users of our facilities, 3,000 more than the previous season. The number of people participating in various activities has also increased considerably, with more than 800 users per month in room activities and 2,300 users per month in the pool.”

The council has opened new facilities, built next to the indoor pool in Velez-Malaga, which offers Indoor Cycle activities and the number of Functional Training sessions have also been increased.

Summer camps and other seasonal activities have been upped and new turf will be installed at the Vivar Tellez stadium.

