Ryanair in ‘Hot Water in Mallorca’ over Alleged Breaching of Covid Safety Standards

Budget carrier Ryanair is denounced for breaching security regulations against Covid – Pilots Union USO also denounces the subsidiary Lauda, ​​which also operates in Palma Mallorca.

The USO union denounced the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair and its subsidiary Lauda for allegedly “breaching” the safety standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) against the coronavirus and the Risk Prevention Law before the Labour Inspectorate.

A USO statement read:

“There is a lack of adequate protective equipment for its workers,” to whom they provide a simple surgical mask for days, over 12 hours, when its use is limited to four before being discarded. In addition, none have spare face masks on board, as advised by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).”

No obligation to use masks and no spare masks on board.

“Likewise, Ryanair informs the workers that, although the use of masks is mandatory for users of public transport in Spain, not on board the plane, inviting passengers around to change seats, in case a person refuses to put it on.”

The union also accuses Ryanair and Lauda of “ignoring” EASA’s recommendations to reduce onboard service to bare necessities, of not selling alcohol in the cabin or of not mixing crews, to avoid cross-contact and an increased risk of contagion. It is “a reckless attitude,” the union has criticised, warning that an outbreak on a Ryanair plane “could confine all air transport again.”

As of today, Ryanair has not issued a statement in reply to USO.