Roquetas bars and restaurants let off terrace tax

BARS, cafes and restaurants in Roquetas de Mar will not have to pay the municipal tax on using public spaces for putting out tables and chairs until 2022.

The local council has backed the suspension of the terrace tax for wining and dining establishments, not only for the period of the state of alarm and the rest of this year, but for the whole of 2021 as well.

-- Advertisement --



Roquetas Finance councillor Mayte Fernandez explained the move was one of a number of measures “to support the economic reactivation of the productive sectors, and as a consequence, generate investment and employment opportunities”, approved at Tuesday’s plenary meeting.

The councillor said these were measures in addition to those the local authority has already implemented with the same objective, “at a time when after the health crisis we are facing an economic crisis.”