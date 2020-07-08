Rock fans in Spain shocked by Lenny Kravitz announcement

MUSIC fans in Fuengirola may feel disappointed this morning when they open their inbox, as what looked to be the highlight of the coast’s summer music events has been officially cancelled, Lenny Kravitz‘s concert scheduled for July 23, in Marenostrum on the Costa del Sol.

Up until this morning, fans had been hopeful of a rescheduled gig and tickets sales sites had kept tight-lipped as to what was going to happen. However, Eventbrite, a US-based event ticketing website released a statement from the rock star apologising for the cancellation and announcing that no rescheduling would take place.

-- Advertisement --



The statement read: “To all my friends in Europe, I regret to have to inform you that, due to the current impact of Covid-19 around the world, it will not be possible to reschedule the concerts of my ‘Here to Love’ tour planned for Madrid and Fuengirola. I was very excited to come to Spain and enjoy playing for all of you, but in these circumstances, my priority is the safety and health of all of you, my band and the people who work on this tour. I hope to return soon and see you again in a safe environment. We are all one! Let’s be united and let love rule!”

As explained in the statement, a second concert was booked for Madrid on July 26 at the WiZink centre but this has also been cancelled.

Eventbrite added that “The return of the tickets will be made from July 20 by the same payment method used for the acquisition of these, within a period of seven to 15 business days. Thanks and sorry for the inconvenience.”