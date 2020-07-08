PIERS MORGAN: Meghan and Harry Speak about Equality – From $20 million borrowed mansion in Hollywood!!

Piers Morgan continues to aim his rants and raves at the ‘privileged’ Sussexes.

Piers Morgan commented on Meghan Markle’s view on equality: “You’re right, confronting inequality is uncomfortable – but not as uncomfortable as watching unemployed Harry lecturing the world about it from the comfort of your $20m Hollywood mansion hideaway”!

The GMBTV host went on to say: “I’ve seen less disconcerting hostage videos.”

Piers had watched the video of Prince Harry staring blankly into a camera and lecturing the world and telling everyone “We need to face up to our privilege.”

Piers Morgan said:

“As he spoke about why we all have to right the wrongs of the past, his wife Meghan stared intently at him, boring her eyes into his skull as if she was virtually transporting her own pre-programmed thought processes into his brain. I’m not a conspiracy theorist but at one stage it looked like his lips were moving in sync with her blinking eyes. No s***.!

“She continued: ‘Because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.’ This sounded very profound, then I remembered where I’d heard it before.

“President John F Kennedy famously said the words ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ in a 1963 speech – Meghan just forgot to credit him…”

Piers also reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s message on the Commonwealth on Good Morning Britain earlier this morning. The controversial host blasted the couple for stating the Commonwealth “must acknowledge its past” and argued the pair were “virtue-signalling” and their message had no real “substance.”