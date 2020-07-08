Madeleine McCann Suspect Rushed to Solitary Confinement after Death Threats

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner can only leave cell his with a guard after receiving ‘credible threats from inmates’

The jailed paedophile suspected of the British girl’s kidnap, Christian Brueckner, is said to have been placed in solitary confinement after receiving multiple threats from fellow prisoners.

He was in such real danger from fellow inmates that he had to have an escort every time he left his jail cell in Germany, according to sources from relatives at the german prison.

It is understood that the prison had to put special measures in place as Brueckner, 43, has been attracting extra attention behind bars because of the recent publicity surrounding him.

“He is aware of what is happening and so are the other inmates.” says the source.

A witness has come forward and said she found Brueckner with his trousers down under a slide in the Portugal town of San Bartolomeu de Messines, 40 miles from Praia da Luz where Madeleine, three, went missing in 2007. The 43-year-old was arrested in 2017 for carrying out a sex act in front of four children. He was extradited to his native Germany and is currently in jail for drug offences.

The investigation by German prosectors is continuing and evidence in the case against Brueckner is mounting although no charges have been leveled at him yet.

Brueckner is being held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison in north Germany for his own safety. The revelations are likely to feed into a major row in Germany over whether Brueckner should be released from jail early – amid reports that he left jail in 2018 and was allowed to travel undisturbed in Europe for a month.