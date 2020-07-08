Long-awaited Vera-Garrucha road widening project done and dusted

THE project to covert the road running between Vera town and Garrucha into a two-line highway is finally done and dusted.

Junta de Andalucia President Juanma Moreno officially inaugurated the newly widened stretch of the A-352 running between the two localities on Wednesday morning.

The completion of the €14.7 million second phase of the road works project comes 14 years after the first phase was finished, and follows a series of delays on turning the remaining kilometres into two lanes since the works got started in 2009

The Junta president described the infrastructure project as “long-awaited, needed, timely and ambitious.”

An average of 14,500 vehicles use the road every day, rising to as many as 24,000 in the summer months.

Also attending the inauguration were the Almeria provincial council president, the Junta de Andalucia’s delegate in Almeria and the Vera and Garrucha mayors, among other dignitaries.