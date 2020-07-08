It’s Confirmed: Masks in This Area of Spain Must be Worn at ALL Times

As previously reported, a specific region in Spain was debating today whether the use of masks should be made mandatory or not, despite abiding by social distancing measures. Today, the Catalonian parliament has received the proposal and now they have confirmed that wearing a mask is essential at all times in the public pathway.

The president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has now announced that the mask is mandatory in Catalonia, even if you can maintain the 1.5-metre safety distance. This measure comes into full force this Thursday.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has positively acclaimed the measure. He contends that it does not seem like a bad idea and if the regional government deems this appropriate it should implement the measure.

Illa contends that the use of a mask is mandatory anyways as a general rule, but if Catalonia would like to take this one step further then he is on board with their decision. Catalonia was one of the worst affected regions during the crisis and now, only a few weeks after enjoying the freedom of the new normality, they have been forced to place some areas back into lockdown. The Lleida district has suffered a detrimental outbreak which has placed around 200,000 back into quarantine.