It’s a gas as the Balearia ferry Bahama Mama takes on natural gas after a refit enabling it to function with gas or fuel

THE Balearia shipping line’s Bahama Mama, was recently the first ferry to take on liquid natural gas (LNG) in Denia.

Two LNG tanker lorries simultaneously refuelled the ship, which was also a first for any installation belonging to the Valencian Community ports authority.

The Bahama Mama began operations at the end of June, following re-motoring that was carried out at the Gibdock shipyard in Gibraltar, where the ferry was converted to dual gas-diesel engines.

The ferry possesses two gas storage tanks that provide the ship with enough power to cover 750 sea miles (1,389 kilometres).

At present, the Bahama Mama operates between Denia-Ibiza-Palma de Mallorca four times a week although starting tomorrow, July 3, the ferry will be sailing each day, supporting Balearia’s two fast-ferry links to the Islands.

The Bahama Mama is Balearia’s fifth gas-powered ship and will shortly be joined by the Sicilia, which is currently being refitted in Portugal.

By 2021, Balearia will have spent a total of €380 million on a total of nine re-motored and newly built gas-powered ships, the company revealed.