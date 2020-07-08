Health and Beauty News: Healthy bodies and minds

MOST of us are aware that physical exercise is beneficial for the health of our body and the regular practice of sport has an endless number of external and internal benefits.

The external benefits include fat loss, muscle definition and improvement of strength. Whilst internal benefits include cardiovascular health, increased motivation and improved mood. The combination of both creates an ideal relationship between an active body and a fit brain.

Anxiety and depression have been improved in those who include the practice of sport in their daily routine. Numerous studies, confirm that physical exercise is effective in helping to treat or prevent this type of disease. When practising physical activity, the brain releases serotonin which directly influences your mood.

Scientists have repeatedly investigated the incidence in the brain of leading an active life and have shown that it greatly improves the ability to concentrate. Studies confirm that the practice of recurrent cardiovascular exercise improves this capacity in only a few months.

As physical activity encourages the generation of neurons in the hippocampus, the brain area related to memory, therefore helping to improve memory and keep it intact for longer. The Spanish Society of Neurology reported in 2019 that regular physical exercise has direct effects on learning and memory, and helps to keep the brain in good health in general.

Depending on the type of sport you decide to practice you will find different effects. However, they all have a common denominator: comprehensive well-being.