Happy ending to heartbreaking tale of elderly dog abandoned in Kent

An elderly dog abandoned in Kent with a heart breaking note saying he “has not learnt to be good” prompted an investigation with a happy ending.
THE black labrador, believed to be about 10 years old, was left outside Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent on Monday, July 6.
The previous owner had left note stating they had no choice but to get rid of their pet because of his behaviour.
It read: “Hello, pls can you take me in as my owner has abandoned me after 10 years because I have not learnt to be good, so I have been returned here where he found me.
“Thank you for looking after me, sorry for inconvinance.”
“We have also been in contact with members of the owner’s extended family, who know and love the dog.
“We would like to thank everyone for their offers of help and a home for this old boy”, the council added.