French Bus Driver Brutally Attacked After Refusing Entry To Unmasked Men

A bus driver in France has been left brain dead after being attacked when he refused a group entry onto the bus as they were not wearing masks.

Philippe Monguillot was assaulted by four men in the town of Bayonne, southwest France on Sunday when he requested that three of the group wear masks to board the bus and asked another man for his ticket.

Two of the men have been charged with attempted murder and the other two with non-assistance to a person in danger. One of the group of men aged between 22 and 23, has also been charged with hiding a suspect, as the men hid in his apartment after fleeing the scene.

Monguillot was unconscious when paramedics arrived and has been pronounced brain dead, breathing only with the assistance of a ventilator. His daughter Marie, 18, told the Sud Ouest newspaper “we know it’s over”.

The driver’s family has planned a march in Monguillot’s honour on Wednesday evening and the unions have also requested nation-wide transport networks to stop and observe a minute’s silence at 7.30 pm.