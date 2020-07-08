Euro Weekly News reader’s letters and opinion from the UK and Spain

Law and order

DEAR Editor,

The call from British residents for the Government to use our Army would not be needed if the UK police force did their job properly. Here in Spain, we do not need to resort to using the Army, since the Policia Local, Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil keep law and order to protect law-abiding citizens.

In England, the police politely asked someone trying to burn the Union Jack flag on our London Cenotaph “please desist and come down“.

Here in Madrid, we all know what the law enforcement officers would say and do, so I much prefer to live here in relative safety.

I rest my case,

Yours sincerely,

Brian Johnston

Benalmadena Costa

Power of hope

DEAR Mr.Shallis

This is the first time that I have ever written to a newspaper.

Today your article “The Power of Hope” reflects exactly my feeling of life.

I came to Spain 17 years ago at the age of 75 intending on a 6 months’ holiday, having lost my mother at 104 years and my families settled. After 2 weeks here I decided to stay. The ensuing years have been wonderful despite health tremors which were put right, as far as possible, by the wonderful health service here.

Unfortunately, I received news on 12th June from the U.K. that my only daughter had died from this horrible virus. I realise that I am not alone in this world grieving. I am surrounded by much love and support from all my friends and I contrive to be full of hope for my family and future generations.

Some will call it Faith but whatever name it is given that is the world’s future. My only wish is that people will realise in the end that “Nature” is in charge and will treat it with more respect.

My best wishes to you and Thank You for your uplifting contribution.

Sincerely

Betty Lazenby

Beach bother

DEAR Euro Weekly News,

My god!!! Is the council crazy? The most important place in the summer, for tourism, is the beach. Both Lampola and Platgetes are in a condition like I have never seen before in my 22 years as a resident.

Lampola especially is a total disgrace. Access to the sea is very nearly impossible. Today I have seen numerous people risking serious injury attempting to enter the water, and my wife and I have had to assist several elderly people, trying with a lot of serious difficulties, to enter and come out of the sea. We have also witnessed many families leaving the area after a very short time, with small children, being denied safe access to the water in the soaring heat of the day. The townsfolk and restauranteurs etc. are about to have one of the worst, if not the worst, trading year in recent times and yet the council is doing nothing to help their cause, by allowing the beach to be in this truly disgraceful state.

Tourists, if there are any to come, will not be best pleased and this could have a knock-on effect for several years to come. The blue flag is flying in total contempt for its meaning.

All this aside, the state of some of the approaching streets and the lack of cleaning and removal of sporadic rubbish is also something not to be proud of.

Truly in 22 + years the worst administrative council I have ever known. A disgrace to Moraira.

Paul Souber

Teulada Moraira