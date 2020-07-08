Costa del Sol Council Discusses Taxi Services in New Normal

A ROUND TABLE discussion was held in Torremolinos to discuss the future of taxis and their drivers in the new normal.

Present were Mayor José Ortiz García, Councillor for Transport, Antonio Ruiz and Chief Inspector of the Local Police, Salvador Serra who discussed a number of matters with local taxi driver’s representatives.

Uppermost in their discussions were the need for the drivers to continue to operate safely and in accordance with hygiene regulations to ensure safety of passengers and continued income for the drivers.

Also on the agenda were increasing the number of taxi ranks and the need for some form of standard uniform.