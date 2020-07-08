Costa Almeria capital population reaches new record

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
GROWTH: The number of registered residents in Almeria city has increased to more than 200,000 for the first time CREDIT: Ayuntamiento De Almería Facebook @aytoalm

THE population of the Costa Almeria capital has reached a new record, going past the 200,000 mark for the first time.

The city council has this week confirmed the number of registered residents by the beginning of this year stood at 201,780, or 2,130 more than at the start of 2019.

-- Advertisement --

This puts Almeria among the 30 most populated localities in Spain, the city authority reported.

Of the city’s current inhabitants, 98,857 are men and 102,923 are women. Approximately one in five residents are aged under 18.

The number of foreigners living in the city has increased by 1,646 to 23,437. Of these just 4,673 are from other European Union member-states, down from 4,893.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here