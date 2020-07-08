Come ahead if you think your hard enough!

Tory Mark Francois threatens senior Army General saying Cummings would ‘sort you out’

The man is not known for his gentle approach to politics, especially if there happens to be a microphone in front of him, Tory MP Mark Francois let rip at the UK’s most senior army general, General Sir Nick Carter, when he told him: “Can we just make a plea to you. You are the professional head of the armed forces.

“Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out, because if not, Cummings is going to come down there and sort you out his own way, and you won’t like it.”

The General actually laughed out loud at the possibility of Mr. Cummings ‘sorting out’ anyone.

Francois was in the middle of a diatribe of criticism of the UK’s defense procurement process when the outburst happened.

The Chairman, and fellow Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said: “I think that message is passed on.”

Defense spending reform is high on the agenda of priorities in a bid to move Whitehall into the modern day way of thinking according to Domenic Cummings, (Boris Johnson’s most senior advisor), its thought that he thinks the MOD, (Ministry of Defense), has been getting ripped off for years and wasting billions on procurement.

A spokesman for the PM confirmed plans for a review of MoD spending in December, saying: “The government will undertake a new integrated foreign policy, security and defense review which will extend from the armed forces to the intelligence services, counter-terrorism, serious organised crime, diplomacy and development.

“This will ensure we are making the best use of spending to ensure all our security forces are ahead of hostile powers, terrorists and organised crime.”