Brits to get £10 restaurant voucher to help out hospitality sector

Every Brit is being urged to “eat out to help out” and will get a 50% restaurant discount to give the hospitality sector a much-needed boost.

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak announced the offer today to get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them.

He tweeted: “To support restaurants and the people who work in them we’re saying ‘Eat Out to Help Out’.

“So for the month of August we will give you a 50% reduction, up to £10 per head, on sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks Monday-Wednesday.”

In other moves, VAT has been cut and Sunak added: “Right now, there is no stamp duty on transactions below £125,000 (or £300,000 for first-time buyers). I am increasing the threshold to £500,000.

“This moment is unique, we need to be creative.”