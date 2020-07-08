Boris Plans to Scrap Free Parking for NHS Workers

Boris Johnson’s government has plans to scrap the free parking for NHS workers in “certain circumstances”, as soon as the coronavirus crisis begins to quiet down. This measure was first enacted by the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who applauded the NHS for “going above and beyond every day” in UK hospitals working tirelessly to fight against the coronavirus.

Now the Department of Health has changed its tune and free parking will now only be available for “key patient groups and NHS staff in certain circumstances”. Although there is no specific cut-off date, they have hinted that this privilege will be terminated as the crisis begins to settle.

On the contrary, the British Medical Association has critiqued this decision as the virus is still very much alive and the efforts and sacrifices of the NHS staff nationwide should still be respected as they have risked everything to “keep others safe”.

However, the Conservative Health Minister Edward Argar has made clear that free parking “cannot continue indefinitely” and soon NHS workers could have to pay up £3.50 an hour to simply go to work. This has been regarded as a hypocritical move from the conservative party as they have repeatedly ensured they must support the NHS and its staff but their actions deem otherwise.