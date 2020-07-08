Blue Flags reflect “excellence” of Adra tourism offer

THE Blue Flags awarded to four of Adra’s beaches this summer are a reflection of the “excellence” of the locality’s tourism offer, according to local council member Elisa Fernandez.

The Beaches councillor made the comment following an official ceremony staged in the Granada coastal town Almuñecar on Tuesday, at which she received the Blue Flag quality recognitions for Adra’s El Carboncillo, El Censo, San Nicolas and Sirena Loca beaches from Junta de Andalucia Vice-President and regional Tourism minister Juan Marin.

Fernandez maintained the distinctions are “a recognition of the constant work which the council carries out so that our beaches make an impression in the best conditions.”

Adra’s beaches have also recently earned the regional government’s “Andalucia Segura” (Safe Andalucia) quality certification, which accredits compliance with the safety regulations and requirements set out by the World Health Organisation and the Junta’s Health department.