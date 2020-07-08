Beach awards support the return to a new normal in Spain

SPAIN’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, stressed this Monday, July 6, at the Q de Calidad awards ceremony, that the delivery of such awards that recognise the quality of 248 beaches and 24 marinas is a “positive” sign of a return to the new normal.

The event was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno, who received the badges that prove compliance with the requirements that give the right to wave the Q flag on beaches and ports, a Spanish seal with international recognition.

Maroto pointed out that this summer season is going to be very different, but the giving of the awards show “a positive sign of the path towards the new normality” that will allow “to regain confidence in the quality and safety of Spain.”

The Q flag signals a great achievement, rewarding the hard work performed to follow the highest standards, bringing prestige and respect in the field of tourism promotion, according to Maroto. The minister also congratulated the collaboration between different public administrations and the private sector “in the face of the challenge of guaranteeing a safe experience”.

She added, that tourists who come to Spain “do not run any risk, but neither do they bring it.”

The minister pointed out that in 11 years the Q de Calidad awards have gone from recognising 70 beaches to the current 248 and added that the objectives of this distinction coincide with those of the plan to promote the tourism sector presented by the Government.