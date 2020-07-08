Battle of the Roosters returns to Costa del Sol

SPAIN has a number of rappers who have been highly successful in the country as well as in Latin and South America and local artist, Famel Fernandez will be performing in Estepona on the Paseo Maritimo on August 13.

This is a free event under the banner 100% Estepona but as an added bonus, there will be the addition of a contest known in Spain as Batalla de Gallos (Battle of the Roosters) where amateur rappers and MCs aged between 14 and 35 can participate.

The winner will receive a €200 prize and the chance to record one of their songs whilst the runner up will be awarded €100 by a jury of those understand the genre and points will be given for dynamism, wit, vocabulary, spontaneity and lyrics.

Anyone who wishes to take part needs to submit a video of a performance via the website at www.estepona.es by August 1 where all rules are also displayed.