Atletico Madrid held to a draw at Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid are now forced to wait to secure a place in next season’s Champions League after a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Striker Alvaro Morata scored in the opening minute before Francisco Beltran equalised for the hosts the other side of the break.

“It’s a difficult ground to visit, Celta play good football, where they are in the table isn’t justified by their football, we’re ready now to finish our objective of third place. What we have to do is achieve our objective as quickly as we can,” said Morata. Their best chance to double their lead came just before the break but Correa was unable to connect cleanly to Marcos Llorente’s low pass.

Celta equalised five minutes into the second half with a seemingly lucky effort as Beltran caught Jan Oblak off guard, Brais Mendez found Beltran in the box and the central midfielder lobbed the Atleti goalkeeper with a volleyed shot, spinning off his shin.

Lemar had the best opportunity to clinch the three points but Ruben Blanco parried the France attacker’s drive away to highlight Simeone’s lack of attacking options with Felix and Carrasco injured and Diego Costa suspended.