27 Quarantined In Ronda After Contact With Covid Patient

A total of 27 people have been quarantined in the town of Ronda in Malaga after recently coming into contact with an elderly resident of a local nursing home infected with coronavirus, who passed away on Monday at the Serrania de Ronda Hospital as a result of the virus.

The isolated people are said to be are ten professionals from different industries including primary care and hospital services, and another 17 are employees and residents of the care home.

Nearly half of them have tested negative in the PCR tests carried out, but some more have yet to be tested and will be tested again ten days later after their confinement is over.

In addition, the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health has placed more primary care and hospital workers under passive surveillance due to contact with the same patient, although they are at a lower risk of infection.

Although Ronda has recorded an outbreak, no positive cases have been recorded yet besides the patient in question who has died. Nevertheless, according to sources in the town, “the protocols must be complied with” and everything is being done according to these for the safety of the public, in particular those close to the patient.