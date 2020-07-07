Will Costa Blanca beaches see the removal of red flags?

THE Los Alcázares Town Hall is to assess in the next few days the opening of two of the three beaches that are still closed, Manzanares and Carrion, after underwater inspections and the planned withdrawal by the Demarcación de Costas for the removal of materials washed away by the latest floods in the Costa Blanca.

According to Town Hall, unlike the rest of the coastal municipalities, the problems in the seabed in Los Alcázares are not caused by the muds, but by the trawls coming from the Campo de Cartagena.

Currently, the beaches of Manzanares and Carrion, along with that of La Concha, have a red flag due to waste deposits at the bottom of the sea.