UK Market Food Hall Closed after Workers Test Positive for Covid

A MARKET in Peterborough has been closed for a deep clean after two coronavirus cases were reported.

Peterborough market has been closed for deep cleaning after two positive coronavirus cases have been linked to the Food Hall. Similarities are being made to the Chinese Wet Food Market in the city of Wuhan, generally thought of as the source of the coronavirus outbreak. Peterborough City Market is a covered general retail market located close to the city centre.

-- Advertisement --



There are a variety of different traders selling a range of items such as women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, haberdashery, flowers, fresh local fruit and vegetables, confectionery, home decorating materials, and much more. There is also a modern food hall with a butchers and fishmongers, tests are being carried out to try to find the source of the virus.

Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

“Following the information that there have been two positive Covid-19 cases connected to the Food Hall at Peterborough Market, it will be temporarily shut for a deep clean. Coronavirus is still a part of all our lives and we must all continue to social distance, wash our hands regularly and follow the other public health advice.”