Tragic end for tiny dolphin on Costa Almeria beach

IT was a tragic end for a tiny dolphin which beached on an Almerimar beach earlier this week.

The Guardia Civil 062 COS centre called out the Equinac marine life rescue association personnel and a patrol after reports came in of the little creature on a difficult to access beach.

When the Guardia patrol arrived they found Equinac personnel unable to do anything except examine the body of the dolphin, which was just 84cms long.

It is typical in such cases that the dolphins beach because they are sick or seriously injured and their chances of recovery are slim, the Guardia said.

They also stressed that reintroducing beached dolphins back into the sea can increase their agony and the risk of them suffering greater injuries.

Having registered the beaching, the officers set about clearing the area of abandoned fishing nets, creels and canisters of pesticides and diesel.