Town In Malaga Holds First Drive-In Cinema With 100 Vehicle Capacity

The Malaga town of Rincón de la Victoria will hold its first drive-in cinema event on Friday, July 10 at 10 pm in Parque Victoria, with a maximum capacity of 100 vehicles.

The film being shown is “Fantastic Beasts. The Crimes of Grindelwald”, and anyone who wants to attend the drive-in session can pre-book a ticket by emailing the Department of Culture – cultural@rincondelavictoria.es or phoning them on 951501092 and stating the vehicle model and registration number. There will be space for 100 vehicles, 80 cars, and 20 spaces for motorcycles. Film lovers can also grab a bite to eat from a food truck serving Mexican food.

The Councillor for Culture Clara Perles explained that the activity will adhere to all the safety and social distancing measures in accordance with the “new normal” guidelines.

Perles also wanted to highlight the fact that this activity will be the first in an expanding programme of activities for Rincon de la Victoria. Over the next few days, the Town Hall’s Culture Department will be announcing new cultural and leisure activities for the summer of 2020 “which will offer a wide range of activities for all tastes and audiences”.