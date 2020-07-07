‘Super Saturday’ Sessions Force Three UK Pubs Shut

Three pubs have been forced to close because customers tested positive for coronavirus soon after the ‘Super Saturday’ opening.

AFTER only two days of reopening on Super Saturday, three pubs have closed while health officials run tests for Covid traces in the establishments, this came after some customers tested positive for the coronavirus. Thousands flocked to the pubs on Saturday as pubs across the UK opened up fully for the first time in months, over €220 million (£200 million) was spent, which, according to reports, was 60 per cent more than normal for a Saturday. The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said a customer phoned to say they had tested positive for coronavirus, further calls soon came in from other customers at the other pubs affected.

Frantic phone calls are going on to determine who exactly was at each of the three premises and possibly even CCTV footage could be used to track the ‘spreader’ or ‘spreaders’ responsible for the infections. The three pubs that have been forced to close are The Lighthouse in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, the Fox & Hounds, in Batley, West Yorkshire, and The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire. The Lighthouse said pub staff were contacting customers to alert them to the positive virus test.

A spokesman for The Lighthouse in Burnham-on-Sea said, quote:

“This isn’t the message we wanted to write about so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19,’ the pub posted online. We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday. All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so.”