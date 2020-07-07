Suffocating Heat: Temperatures Continue to Rise in Spain as 5 Regions Are Issued an Orange Warning

THE heatwave in Spain has no intention of slowing down as five regions have been an orange warning for high temperatures. More specifically, Andalucia, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid will all experience temperatures of up to 40 or 42 degrees.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), these extremely high temperatures are between five and 10 degrees above what is normally expected at this time of year. The wind has also been more intense this year and today in parts of Galicia some gusts are meant to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour.

The temperatures in Andalucia will be especially intense, in some cases even suffocating, like in Cordoba, Jaen, or Sevilla where they are expected to reach around 42 degrees. In provinces like Cadiz, Granada, and Malaga they are also expected to reach highs of 40 throughout the day.

The Community of Madrid will experience highs or 39 in the southern region. Castilla-La Mancha will experience highs of 40 and lows of 34. In Extremadura the weather will be unforgiving, reaching 41 degrees in the southern area and 40 in the northern. Castilla y Leon will experience highs of 39 degrees.

The weather has been so hot in some areas, like Murcia, that strange phenomenons have been occurring.