Small businesses and essential services praised in Murcia

LA Comunidad has recognised the excellent work of small essential services and businesses during the state of alarm. The Minister for Business and Industry in Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal, visited the longest-running grocery store in the region, located in the municipality of San Javier to thank local businesses and small essential services.

Martínez Vidal noted that “the Government wants to ensure the work of merchants with measures such as the COVID Comercio financing line that will make available up to 10 million euros.”

-- Advertisement --



In addition, the General Trade and Business Innovation Directorate has launched the Retail Trade Recovery plan, endowed with one million euros and focused on three axes, the digital transformation and digitization of small businesses, advising and training merchants in new technologies and electronic commerce, and actions to promote, disseminate and energize small businesses, including the campaign: ‘Ganas de Verte’.

The longest established grocery store in the region, ‘Supermercados Pardo’ was founded in 1864, has more than 100 years of experience and good service.

Last December, in the first edition of the ‘Trade Awards’ in the Region, he received the Centennial Trade Award for his career.