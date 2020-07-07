Six week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases

5 million residents in the city of Melbourne in Australia have just been told to batten down the hatches once again as a six week lockdown protocol has been put in place

The Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews stated that the area had seen a jump of 191 new cases of infection, (the highest daily jump since the pandemic began).

Bordering New South Wales and South Australia, both of these borders will close today.

Mr. Andrews said: “We are on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don’t take these steps.

“I think a sense of complacency has crept into us as we let our frustrations get the better of us.”

The area had been enjoying a progressive lifting of the protocols over the last few weeks and this will drastically effect the locals.

Australia has recorded almost 9,000 cases and 106 deaths from the virus. However, almost all new cases have been in Victoria.

“People will be restricted to their homes and will only be able to leave for essential reasons, such as for work and for exercise, and Schools will largely return to distance learning and restaurants will, once again, only be permitted to serve takeaway food.” The Premier said.