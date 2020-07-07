Ryanair Pilots Accept This Compromising Drawback in Exchange for Not Getting Sacked

Ryanair pilots affiliated with the British union BALPA have agreed to cut their salaries by 20% over the next four years in order to minimize the layoffs announced by the airline, which has been a negative consequence of the Covid-19 crisis.

As reported by Breaking Travel News, 96% of affiliates have accepted these new conditions. The reduction in wages will not be the only measure that workers take on since they will also be expected to decrease their annual vacations and will have to adapt to more flexible work models.

According to the CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson stressed that this overwhelming majority shows “the commitment of pilots in the UK to work with Ryanair”. The airline has also agreed that this flexibility in schedules will help them to operate more easily during the post-coronavirus period and hopefully recover lost business.

For his part, Brian Strutton, the general secretary of BALPA union, explained that although it is a difficult decision, it is “the right thing” to do as this will save “as many jobs as possible.” When Ryanair announced in May that 330 pilots would lose their jobs, now the number of layoffs has been reduced to 70 thanks to these communal sacrifices.