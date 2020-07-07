‘Operation Summer’ in Spain Includes an Extensive Plan Against Terrorism

The Ministry of Interior Affairs in Spain has announced it will be conducting an extensive operation this summer to fight against terrorism. Jihadism has been the main threat identified once again this year, and so far, there have been nine operations across the country to stifle this.

Last year there were a total of 40,000 Guardia Civil and National Police officers involved in Operation Summer across nine autonomous communities. This Operation intends to increase vigilance in strategic tourist areas. This year as there will be fewer tourists, the number of police on the watch may be less however, there will be enough manpower to cover the basic work.

The place under observation were typically train stations, ports, hotels, beaches and campsites. The regions in which security officers were extremely vigilant were Andalucia, Asturias, Canarias, Cantabria, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia, as well as the Balearic Islands.

The plan, which worked perfectly last year, aimed to “enhance actions and obtain information in regard to the prevention of terrorist acts”, with special attention to the threat of jihadist terrorism, as well as “to reinforce security measures in shows and events that involve large concentrations of masses”. Given that congregations and crowds this year will not be typically experienced, there will probably be less emphasis on this aspect of the plan in 2020.