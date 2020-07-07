New president for Vera and District Lions

THE Vera and District Lions has a new president.

In the company of Lions club members, retiring President Sheena Selkirk presented new President Andrew Pearson with the regalia of office on June 30 at Los Conteros restaurant in Villaricos.

The members made a particular point of thanking Los Conteros owners Chris and Lenka for an excellent meal and for making the Vera and District Lions their ‘Charity of the Year’.

The Lions’ new committee took office on July 1.

It is made up of Andrew in the post of president, vice-president Chris Norman, treasurer Pam Mattioli and secretary Jo Pearson.

The committee said it looks forward to taking the club into the future and helping it to grow and serve the local community, as it always has and in as many ways as possible.

Anyone interested in joining the club or in becoming a ‘Friend of Vera Lions’ should contact the club secretary by email at veralionssecretay@gmail.com