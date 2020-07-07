Nathan Ake and Josh King in Man Utd Transfer Boost

Man Utd transfer boost with Nathan Ake and Josh King available in cut-price deals even if Bournemouth are NOT relegated

Bournemouth are preparing a cost reduction campaign before the next season starts, which will include the release of two major players- Nathan Ake and Josh King. The club is second at the bottom of the Premier League after a terrible one-point run in eight games, many people, including fans, believe Bournemouth should streamline all of its operations now, regardless of the division in which it will operate next season.

Manager Eddie Howe and his squad are in a desperate battle to avoid relegation to the Championship with the club sitting second-bottom of the Premier League. They were thumped 5-2 by United on Sunday with many fans convinced Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made a play for Ake at the final whistle, the ref however didn’t think so!

The Cherries are one of the smallest clubs in the elite despite five consecutive Premier League seasons, given their small stadium of just over 11,000 seats and a large payroll, the coronavirus crisis has particularly affected them. Manager Eddie Howe and other senior staff have voluntarily cut wages to ease the club’s financial burden. Bournemouth chiefs are now planning to implement changes to the club structure before the next campaign, putting both football and non-football staff at risk.