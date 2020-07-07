Ministry of Health Records Over a Hundred New Cases of the Coronavirus in Spain Over 24 Hours

Today the Ministry of Health has reported that in the last 24 hours there have been four more deaths in Spain (nine in the last seven days), bringing the national death toll to 28,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last seven days, Madrid has recorded four deaths from the disease, and Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia and the Basque Country, one each.

The Minister of Health Salvador Illa has also announced there have been 124 new infections, 46 more in comparison to 78 yesterday, 36 of which have been in Catalonia, mainly due to the Lérida outbreak, 26 in Aragon, due to the outbreak in the Valle del Cinca, and 22 in Madrid. In addition, Andalucia has recorded 11 new positives, bringing the total number of cases to 252,130.

On an international scale, within Europe Russia leads the list of countries with most infections (694,230), followed by the United Kingdom (285,768), then Spain (251,130), Italy (241,819) and finally Turkey (206,844).

Globally the United States is heading the leaderboard with a whopping 2,886,267 cases, Brazil follows them with 1,623,284, India with 719,665, Peru with 305,703 cases and Chile with 298,557 confirmed cases. Altogether the number of confirmed cases has amounted to 11,468,979 and so far over half a million have lost their lives due to the pandemic.