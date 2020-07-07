Italians Who Refuse Coronavirus Treatment Could Be “Sectioned”

The Italian health minister is proposing mandatory sectioning for those refusing treatment or hospitalisation for the coronavirus as the country struggles with more outbreaks.

The move to forced hospital care comes after a spike in infections in the Veneto region in the north and is thought to have originated with a man returning from a business trip to Serbia and resisting hospital treatment after displaying Covid symptoms.

-- Advertisement --



The 64-year-old man from Vicenza, attended a funeral and a birthday party with over 100 guests, after which 89 people were quarantined and five tested positive for the virus. The man remains in hospital in a serious though stable condition.

Roberto Speranza, the health minister believes that Italians have behaved in a “positive” way during the pandemic, but is looking into the possibility of mandatory treatment should a person refuse to be treated.

He also warned that infected Italians who break isolation rules face jail, as according to the law, negligently contributing to the spread of an epidemic risks a 12-year sentence.

The president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, agreed with the forced “sectioning” and added fines of €1,000 for those who flout lockdown rules.